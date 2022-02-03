95 illegal pharmacies closed as 70 arrested for lacking licences

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has closed 95 pharmacies in the Coast region for operating illegally.

Some 70 people were also arrested for lacking licences, said Senior Inspector for Drugs Julius Kaluai.

The pharmacies were shut during a three-day operation.

Inspectors have been cracking down on illegal drug dispensers to protect Kenyans from quacks, Mr Kaluai told Nation.Africa on Thursday.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) regulates the practice, manufacture and trade in drugs and poisons.

“We aim to implement the appropriate regulatory measures to achieve the highest standards of safety, efficacy and quality for all health products locally manufactured, imported, exported, distributed or sold," he said in Mombasa.

PPB officials worked with those from the National Police Service, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary.

"We have been targeting distribution outlets including illegal chemists, clinics, herbal medicine stores and cosmetic shops stocking medicines containing preparations disguised as cosmetics,” he said.

“The operation seized at least 100 cartons of assorted health products found in illegal premises and unauthorised personnel found operating in legally registered premises."

But he said arresting the culprits was not easy, as boda boda operators inform those operating illegally about inspections.

The 70 suspects were booked at the Bamburi Police Station and will be taken to court to be charged.