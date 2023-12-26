67 children lost on Mombasa beach on Christmas Day reunited with their families

As crowds thronged Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach in Mombasa County on Christmas Day, it was a traumatic moment for 67 children who got separated from their guardians amid the beach fun.

The beach, popularly known as 'Pirates', always attracts huge crowds of locals on weekends and public holidays, and Monday was no different.

During festive seasons like the December holidays, the crowds swell as the place attracts visitors from other regions of the country.

The 67 children were lost in the crowds, some of them found by good Samaritans and struggling to locate their parents and guardians.

Surveillance booth

According to Kenya Red Cross Mombasa Coordinator Aisha Hussein, the children were gathered at the Kenya Red Cross surveillance booth where they used a public address system to contact their parents.

By evening, all the children had been successfully reunited with their parents.

"I want to urge parents to [look after] their children and if you want to go to the ocean to swim, at least leave them with someone who has your contact," said Aisha.

Some of the children were visiting the beach for the first time and were traumatised after getting lost in the crowd.

“This has been the trend every festive season, but we have a team trained in contact tracing. It's within our mandate to look out for such cases and address the situation," she added.

The last group of children were reunited with their families at 8pm before the beach was closed to the public. The beach is open to the public from 6am to 6pm, with multi-agency emergency response officers on hand to deal with any eventuality.