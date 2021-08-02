5 police officers to be charged with murder of Mombasa tout Caleb Otieno

Changamwe Police Station

Members of the public at Changamwe Police Station in Mombasa County on January 17, 2021. The DPP has approved murder charges against five police officers over Caleb Esipino Otieno's death at the police station in 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Police constables Khalifa Abdullahi, James Muli, Joseph Sirawa, Edward Kongo and Nelson Nkanae are to be charged with the murder of Caleb Esipino Otieno.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved murder charges against five police officers implicated in the death of a tout in Mombasa County in 2018.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.