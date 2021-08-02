5 police officers to be charged with murder of Mombasa tout Caleb Otieno

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved murder charges against five police officers implicated in the death of a tout in Mombasa County in 2018.

Police constables Khalifa Abdullahi, James Muli, Joseph Sirawa, Edward Kongo and Nelson Nkanae are to be charged with the murder of Caleb Esipino Otieno, who died in a cell at Changamwe Police Station.

The DPP approved the charges after finding that the outstanding matters he had raised with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa), that has been investigating the matter, had been covered.

“We concur with the authority that there is sufficient evidence to charge the suspects with the offence of murder. We therefore direct that Mr Abdullahi, Mr Muli, Mr Sirawa , Mr Kongo and Mr Nkanae be arraigned and charged with murder,” said Mr Haji.

Further, the DPP directed that the murder case be registered and conducted in Nairobi to protect the victim’s family.

The document approving the charges against the five police officers has been received by Mombasa Senior Assistant DPP Hassan Abdi.

Long investigation

Ipoa has been investigating the mysterious death of the 40-year-old man since 2018.

Otieno died under mysterious circumstances in September 2018, shortly after he was arrested and detained in a cell at the police station.

He was allegedly arrested by three police officers at an entertainment joint the previous evening, only for him to be found dead the following morning.

Witness accounts indicate he was assaulted at the police station when he demanded to know reasons for his arrest.

It is said that the law enforcers were angered when he shook the cell's grills in protest over their failure to inform him of the reason for his arrest.

Otieno was taken to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A post-mortem exam conducted there found the tout suffered multiple injuries on the head, upper cervical spine and chest.

The report also indicated that there was a fracture due to blunt force trauma, bleeding in the brain and an injury to the upper spinal cord.

Gaps in probe

The inquiry file from Ipoa and DCI, Changamwe, together with exhibits, indicated Otieno died from an assault on the night of September 18, 2018, while he was at the police station.

The DPP, however, advised Ipoa to verify the officers implicated and review the report from the hospital - on Otieno’s state when he was taken there - as well as photographic evidence from the scene.

These areas had not been adequately addressed in the report forwarded to the DPP’s office by April this year.

The DPP therefore returned the case file to Ipoa for a further probe because the material provided did not contain sufficient information to sustain a murder charge.

The approval of murder charges comes after Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) and Otieno’s father, Fanis Owendi, sued State agencies, seeking prosecution of those involved in his death.

Muhuri and Mr Owendi filed the suit at a Mombasa court against the DPP, former Changamwe Police Station commander Yusuf Ibrahim, the National Police Service, and Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki.