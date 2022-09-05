16 held over land invasion in Mombasa

Sixteen people are in police custody after they were arrested on Monday for vandalizing private property at Ndatani Estate near JCC area in Bamburi, Mombasa County.

Kisauni police boss Juma Londo the individuals are part of a gang that invaded undeveloped land and torched three vehicles besides injuring guards at the site.

“They will be arraigned in court on Tuesday and will be charged with invading private property and destroying property,” Mr Londo told Nation.africa.

One of the vehicle's torched at Ndatani area of Bamburi in Mombasa County. Sixteen people are in police custody after they were arrested for invading land in the area. Photo credit: Farhiya Hussein I Nation

One of the affected land owners, Mr Alex Muema, said the group of 100 youth invaded the plots at around 1pm.

“They showed up here claiming the land belongs to their families. There are about 120 landowners in the area. I believe they are taking advantage of the political heat to attack people,” said Mr Muema.

Mr Muema said this is not the first time the attacks were occurring.

Another land owner, Mr Steve Mwanzia said he saw the attackers carrying weapons including machetes.

He adds that the attackers did not hide their faces and were chanting 'Haki Yetu' slogans.

“They were here on August 9 and today they are back. We ask the authorities to assure us of our security and that of our property,” said Mr Mwanzia.

However, Mr Londo refuted claims that a similar attack happened last week.

