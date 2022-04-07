Wiper hands MP direct ticket in Mombasa governor’s race

The Wiper party has issued a direct ticket to Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo to vie for the Mombasa governor’s seat in the August General Election.

The move complicates matters for the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance political formation, as Raila Odinga’s ODM party is seeking to retain the seat it has won in the last two elections.

Also in the race are Dr William Kingi, who is contesting on a Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party ticket, and Hassan Omar of Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and businessman Suleiman Shahbal are also eyeing the seat and both want the ODM ticket as talks continue on who should fly its flag.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka handed the ticket to Mr Mbogo on Wednesday.

"Mr Mbogo holds aloft our Wiper party flag with pride and humility. His Jembe la Kazi motto is a testament to our spirit of Undugu. We have no doubt he is the right candidate for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat and we are behind him," Mr Musyoka said.

Mr Mbogo said he was elated, exuding confidence that he would win the seat.