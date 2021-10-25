‘Unappealing’ hawkers banned from accessing Mama Ngina Waterfront

The entrance of Mombasa's Mama Ngina Waterfront public park on November 5, 2019. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

The national government has banned hawkers from entering the Sh460 million Mama Ngina Waterfront, saying they diminish its appeal to international tourists.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.