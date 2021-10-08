State ordered to pay Abdul Gulleid Sh500,000 for denying him new ID card

A court has ordered the government to pay a man Sh500,000 for failing to replace his lost identity card and illegally prosecuting him for double registration.

The High Court in Mombasa found that Abdul Mohammed Gulleid’s rights were violated.

“Doing the best I can, I find that an award of Sh500,000 would be reasonable in the circumstances considering the violation of the petitioner’s right to be heard and the right to a fair administrative action,” Justice Eric Ogola ruled.

The judge also directed the Registrar of Persons to replace Mr Gulleid’s lost identity card.

Mr Gulleid lost his original ID card in 1989. He then applied for a replacement and was issued with a document within three days after paying a “facilitation fee” to speed up the process.

But in 1990 he was arrested and charged with registering twice for an identity card. He was acquitted of the charge. He said he had tried in vain to get a new card.

Registrar of Persons

“I have even visited the Registrar of Persons offices in Nairobi but I have not been helped,” he said

In 2010, Mr Gulleid was informed by the Registrar of Persons that he had been blocked in the ID system because of the alleged double entry in 1989.

And when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Mr Gulleid said, he was unable to benefit from government donations, because he did not have an ID card even though he is a Kenyan.

That experience reminded him of the importance of having an ID card, prompting him to ask the High Court to compel the government to issue him with the document.

“The respondents have acted irrationally, unreasonably and contrary to my legitimate expectation and in violation of the law by refusing to issue me with an identity card,” he said

He sued the Registrar of Persons and the Attorney-General.

Unconstitutional

He lamented that he did not get a new ID even when his citizenship status had been confirmed by the Coast region intelligence coordinator

Court documents show Mr Gulleid was born and brought up in Mombasa.

The State opposed Mr Gulleid’s application, describing it as misconceived, frivolous and an abuse of the court process.

The AG argued that the case had no merit as the relief sought was improper and incapable of being granted.

“The petition is incurably defective and unconstitutional since by granting the prayers sought, the court would be usurping the statutory powers vested in the Registrar of Persons,” the State argued.

It also argued that Mr Gulleid’s case was not supported by any evidence to prove the claimed injustice and violation of his constitutional right.

But the judge found that Mr Gulleid had produced enough evidence to prove that his right as a Kenyan was violated.