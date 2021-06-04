Police probe death of Herman Rouwenhorst, guard in Mombasa gang attack

Police in Mombasa are investigating the death of Mr Herman Rouwenhorst, a Dutch national, and a Kenyan after an alleged kidnapping in Bamburi, Mombasa on Friday morning.

Mr Rouwenhorst’s wife was found tied in a vehicle by suspected kidnappers.

According to a police report seen by Nation. Africa, officers from Bamburi Police Station rushed to Serena area in Kisauni Sub County to rescue the abducted after receiving a distress call only to find the body of the Dutchman lying on his bed and an injured guard who later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Coast General Hospital.

Mr Rouwenhorst’s hands and legs were tied using a rope.

“At around 7am, officers from Bamburi Police Station received a distress call to go rescue a kidnapped woman around the Serena area. They found the woman’s hands tied to a steering wheel,” the report stated.

The officers also found Evans who was said to be a night guard, bleeding profusely and having been assaulted. The police told the police: “I was driven in my car by kidnappers who had assaulted my husband from our apartment to this place,” she said.