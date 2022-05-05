Overnight rains flood Mombasa streets, cause traffic jams
Mombasa residents on Thursday morning woke up to traffic snarl-ups and flooded roads as rains pounded the port city.
The rains, which started at midnight and continued until mid-morning, left roads in parts of Tudor, Ganjoni, Likoni and Nyali submerged.
There was traffic congestion on Jomo Kenyatta, Lumumba, Nyali Bridge, Fidel Odinga, Old Malindi and Refinery roads.
Matatus plying the mainland-Magongo route had to detour towards the Moi International Airport road after a section was submerged, rendering it impassable.
Ms Faith Moraa had to walk through the flooded Kisauni Road in Tononoka on her way to work.
“The drainage is very poor and I would urge the leaders to look into this problem. It is a risk and a health hazard,” Ms Moraa said.
Mr Saidi Abdallah, a resident of Guraya, urged the Governor Hassan Joho administration to ensure the drainage woes are corrected before the problem worsens.
"We suffer every time it rains. We need a lasting solution to the drainage and garbage issue in Mombasa County. Once we deal with garbage collection, drainage will be a thing of the past," Mr Abdallah said.
The Kenya Meteorological Department warned that the heavy rains would continue throughout the week.