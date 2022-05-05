Overnight rains flood Mombasa streets, cause traffic jams

Mombasa residents on Thursday morning woke up to traffic snarl-ups and flooded roads as rains pounded the port city.

The rains, which started at midnight and continued until mid-morning, left roads in parts of Tudor, Ganjoni, Likoni and Nyali submerged.

There was traffic congestion on Jomo Kenyatta, Lumumba, Nyali Bridge, Fidel Odinga, Old Malindi and Refinery roads.

A motorist navigates a flooded section of a road near Sapphire Hotel in Guraya, Mombasa County on May 5, 2022. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

Matatus plying the mainland-Magongo route had to detour towards the Moi International Airport road after a section was submerged, rendering it impassable.

Ms Faith Moraa had to walk through the flooded Kisauni Road in Tononoka on her way to work.

“The drainage is very poor and I would urge the leaders to look into this problem. It is a risk and a health hazard,” Ms Moraa said.

Mr Saidi Abdallah, a resident of Guraya, urged the Governor Hassan Joho administration to ensure the drainage woes are corrected before the problem worsens.

A cyclists wades through a flooded road in Guraya, Mombasa County on May 5, 2022. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

"We suffer every time it rains. We need a lasting solution to the drainage and garbage issue in Mombasa County. Once we deal with garbage collection, drainage will be a thing of the past," Mr Abdallah said.