Mombasa footballer among four arrested with heroin

By Nation reporter

A Mombasa-based footballer is among four people in police custody after they were found trafficking heroin in their vehicle at the Likoni ferry crossing in the city.

Zacharia Hassan,26, who plays for one of the county teams, was found with Ali Saidi Mwakileo,34, Swaleh Mughoshi, 35, and Juma Msoud, 31, in the vehicle on Wednesday.

Mr Mwakileo was the driver.

On Thursday, a Mombasa Court allowed police to remand the four until April 19 for plea taking.

The narcotics, which weighed two kilogrammes with a street value of Sh6.1 million according to police, was found to be heroin after an analysis by the government chemist.

A police report says the narcotics were found hidden in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

"A motor vehicle registration number KCZ 723D, white in color, was intercepted at Likoni Ferry at around two o'clock in the afternoon. It had four occupants inside," read a police report.

The same type of drug was also found in a red shopping bag wrapped with brown tape.

"It contained 2.5kg of brown substances suspected to be narcotics drugs," the report said.

They were arrested and presented to the anti-narcotics police officers.