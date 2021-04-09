Mombasa barred from imposing levies as condition for license renewal

The Mombasa County Assembly offices. High Court has barred  the county from imposing levies as condition for license renewal

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

The High Court has temporarily stopped the county government of Mombasa from effecting or imposing taxes, levies or penalties for last year as a pre-condition for renewing this year licenses for businesses.

