‘Mentally challenged’ man who stabbed Mombasa boy, 8, to death killed by mob

A man in Mombasa County who stabbed an eight-year-old boy several times, leading to his death, was beaten up and his body set on fire by an irate mob.

The boy’s mother, Ms Sophia Charo, said her son was playing with his friends when the incident took place in Kwa Bulo, Nyali Constituency.

"[The suspect] is known for being a drug addict and drunkard. Yesterday [Thursday] he came to our area and grabbed two children, including my son, but one managed to escape," Ms Charo said.

"He instead started stabbing my son for no reason. It is painful, especially because he is my firstborn child."

After the attack on the child, the man was beaten up and his body set on fire by an irate mob.

The 25-year old-man reportedly ambushed the boy and stabbed him several times in the chest and abdomen.

The man, who is suspected to be mentally ill, was identified as Masha by his nephew, who identified himself as Nyanje,

“I was informed by my sister that my uncle had stabbed a child and his body burned. I do not understand exactly what transpired. I have heard he is mentally ill, I am not sure,” he said.

Ms Sophia Charo whose son was stabbed by a drunk man in Kwa Bulo of Nyali in Mombasa County. Photo credit: Farhiya Hussein I Nation Media Group

The police said in a report that the boy was rushed to Coast General Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The two bodies are lying at the same facility.

Separately, police are searching for a fisherman who drowned in the Indian Ocean on Thursday.

The man, identified only as Dogo, was with two friends when their fishing boat capsized in strong waves.

Mohammed Hussein, one of the friends, said that around 7pm on Thursday, he went fishing with Dogo and another man he called Memon

“While in the deep waters off the Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach, their boat capsized due to strong waves. Mr Hussein and Memon managed to swim for six hours with the assistance [of] other fishermen,” police said.

But their colleague Dogo was nowhere to be seen.

By Friday morning, he had not been located.