I’ll protect Hassan Joho legacy, Governor Nassir says on Mombasa County’s growth plan

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir’s administration will not embark on new county projects until the ones his predecessor Hassan Joho started are completed.

The governor has also promised to clear the Sh4.2 billion pending bills after an audit is completed. He made the announcement after meeting with County Executive Committee members and Chief Officers on Monday.

“I’ve directed that there be a temporary suspension of new projects until we have a substantive way forward on the completion of old projects and [have resolved] the issue of pending bills,” the county boss said.

“I shall continue with the work started by Mr Joho and rectify [where necessary]. We will be learning from his legacy,” Mr Nassir added.

The Joho administration had prioritised health and education. Among the projects he launched were putting up Level Four hospitals and early childhood development and education centres.

Mr Nassir said he will rely on an audit report to determine unpaid debts and the number of employees in the county to weed out ghost workers.

Accrued debts

He promised to settle accrued debts—standing at Sh4.29 billion according to a February 2022 Controller of Budget report—but only if the demands are genuine.

“I’ll prioritise pending bills starting with the ones that have not been paid in the past eight or nine years,” Mr Nassir said.

The governor also announced a freeze on hiring new staff. Instead, he said, casual workers will get permanent and pensionable status while the rank and file of permanent staff will be promoted to motivate them.

On salary delays, Mr Nassir said he will negotiate with financial institutions for overdrafts in case of delayed disbursements from the National Treasury.

“The success of my administration will rely on the well-being of our esteemed workers. I can’t do it alone and that’s why it’s my topmost agenda to ensure we have a good working relationship with each worker,” he said.

Mr Nassir added: “Your input shall be invaluable in this and I’ll do my part to ensure you’re well treated including through timely payment of salaries and regular remittance of your statutory deductions.”

Garbage menace

The governor assured residents that he would deal with the garbage menace. He said he had “assigned my deputy Francis Thoya the responsibility of supervising a Rapid Results Initiative programme aimed at clearing garbage from the streets of Mombasa City with immediate effect.”