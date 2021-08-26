Moi's Bridge Evans Juma Wanjala denies killing three girls

Evans Juma Wanjala when he appeared in court on August 25, 2021.

Evans Juma Wanjala when he appeared in court on August 23, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Grouo

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

Mr Evans Juma Wanjala pleaded not guilty to murder in the killings of teenage girls in Moi’s Bridge town when he appeared in a Kapenguria court yesterday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.