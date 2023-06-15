Mixed reactions in Western region over Ruto’s maiden budget

There were mixed reactions to President William Ruto’s debut budget presented by his Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u on Thursday, June 15.

While some locals claimed the budget proposal was over-burdening Kenyans with taxation, others felt there were good proposals contained in the statement that when implemented, would bring tremendous change to the country.

Elders and persons with disability (PWDs) in Homa Bay welcomed move by the National Treasury to allocate Sh38.2 billion to support them under the social protection and affirmative action programme.

Prof Ndung'u said senior citizens will share Sh18 billion that will be disbursed to them every month. Elders are usually paid Sh2000 monthly stipend

But sometimes the funds are delayed and beneficiaries have to wait for more than three months before receiving the money.

"Elders will get their stipend on time. The money will be received at the same time as government employees get their salaries," Prof Ndung'u said.

Luo elder Nyandiko Ong’adi said the timely disbursement of monthly stipend will help them save money.

"Some elders would travel to banks but fail to get their stipend. They would make several trips but fail to get money and this causes inconvenience," he said.

CS Ndung'u unveils President Ruto's maiden budget

Zablon Awange, the Kisumu Kuppet Branch Executive Secretary said he hopes a bigger share of the Education Sector allocation in the budget will be channeled to policy issues and running of the Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

According to Mr Awange, JSS is currently domiciled in primary schools and causing confusion in terms of availability of classes and teachers.

“We hope that more finances will be pumped into this sector from next year. We are expecting the second cohort of [JSS] learners to be enrolled and that means we need more structures, teachers and facilities,” said Mr Awange.

Ms Easter Achieng, the programs officer at KEFEADO, however, said the proposed budget was going to hurt low income earners who now have to dig deeper into their pockets to access various services due to increased fuel prices.

Mr Victor Ijaika, a governance expert, said “the budget is keen on making Kenya a developed country in future.”

He said that the budget statement, as presented in Parliament, laid out a roadmap towards realisation of a better Kenya.