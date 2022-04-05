Milk shortage: Farmers’ group urges State to review feed levies

The Kenya Dairy Farmers Federation has asked the government to review high levies on animal feeds so as to make them more available amid a biting milk shortage.

Most towns in the North Rift region are facing an acute shortage of raw milk and scarce feeds and water due to drought.

Raw milk in Eldoret retails for Sh80 per litre at milk ATMs, up from Sh60 two weeks ago, while farm-gate prices range from Sh60 to 65 per litre.

“Milk production has drastically gone down by 35 per cent. Those who used to supply 50 litres are now delivering 10 to 15 litres daily due to reduced milk production on farms,” said Ruth Cheruto, who runs milk ATMs in Eldoret.

Drought and high taxes

Kenya Dairy Farmers Federation chairperson Stanley Ngombe said on Monday that, along with drought, high taxes on animal feeds may have contributed to the shortage.

“We also have the problem of most of our dairy cows delaying going into heat. Acaricides also are no longer effective and we appeal to the Ministry of Agriculture to come up with another drug to help us tackle ticks,” he said.

Mr Ngombe cautioned against allowing imports of milk powder, saying that would hurt local producers.

Rising prices

A milk shortage was also reported in Bungoma County, with prices rising.

In Nairobi, some supermarkets had completely run out of the commodity while others were only stocking long-life milk. Photo credit: Mercy Simiyu | Nation Media Group

Webuye, Bungoma, Kimilili, Chwele and Kapsokwony towns have been hit hardest.

Retailers in those towns and other market centres across the county's nine constituencies attributed the shortage to lower supply from dairy farmers across Kenya.

Retail shops and supermarkets in the county are selling a 500ml packet of fresh Brookside milk for Sh80, up from Sh60 a few days earlier.

The Tuzo brand goes for Sh70, up from Sh50 and Ilara Sh60 from Sh45. Long-life brands retail for Sh60, up from Sh48.

Imports from Uganda

Mr Kelvin Wawire, an attendant at Tridev Supermarket in Webuye, linked the fall in production to the extended dry weather.

Mr Wawire also blamed the ban on milk imports from neighbouring Uganda that was imposed in 2019.

Mr Wycliffe Odhiambo, who operates a shop in Bungoma town, said that the Brookside brand, a favourite of many consumers, sells out within a few hours of supply as people buy in bulk, prompting him to ration the number of packets each customer can buy at once.