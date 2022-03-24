Why Migori’s sandy beaches remain unexploited

It is a tourist site whose potential has not been well exploited though it offers beautiful scenery as one looks over Lake Victoria waters.

The sandy beaches of Migori County are just like those on Kenya’s Coast but they are not well known due to various factors, including lack of marketing by tourism stakeholders.

By their definition, sandy beaches are simply sites filled with sand on the shores of a sea or lake.

Related The forgotten island of Remba Homa Bay

Once in a while, tourists visit Senye Beach in Muhuru Bay, given that Wiser Academy, which is donor-funded, is just kilometres away.

“The school is run by donors of European origin. They have tried to market our beaches abroad and slowly, the number of external tourists is increasing,” said Mr John Kitenge, Senye Beach manager.

But what discourages tourists is that the area has no hotel, guest house or resting place. Locals are now calling on the Migori County government to encourage investors to develop the area.

The beach is strategically placed, given that the boundaries with Tanzania and Uganda are less than 10 kilometres away.

The beach also offers a great fishing opportunity, but Kenyan fishermen are at risk of being arrested by the Tanzanian and Ugandan authorities anytime they go about their business.

“Just like in the case of Migingo Island, which you can see from here, our fishermen are always harassed when they go to fish. Often, they are told they have crossed the border, but the waters have no visible mark showing the border,” said Mr Kitenge.

Another problem is that locals are selling their land to outsiders who have seen the potential of the area in terms of tourism.

“Life here is becoming expensive because of the invasion by outsiders. Most people here are illiterate and sell their land without a second thought. The thought of big quick money has made them sell their inheritance,” Mr Kitenge said.

Near the beaches, outsiders have also invested in watermelon and tomato farming, which yields bumper harvests. Most locals are unable to engage in the venture because it needs significant capital, which they do not have.

“One has to use irrigation and water is pumped from the lake. Many locals do not have the financial capability to do this,” said Mr Kitenge.

Notably, many residents have turned into drunkards. When they are not fishing, they are in the local brew dens that surround the beach.

The area also lacks enough latrines, with most residents relieving themselves in the bush along the shores.

The Migori County Department of Tourism says it is very much aware of the role it needs to play to harness local tourism promotion and development.

“Our objective is to have a holistic approach that integrates all the opportunities and challenges presented by different sub-sectors within our local tourism sector,” said Director of Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives Daudi Okoth Obado.

Mr Okoth said the Senye Annual Beach Clean-up and Beach Sports Festival will sensitise the local community about the need to protect and conserve the beaches as potential income-generating assets.

“We plan, as envisaged in our draft Tourism Strategy 2019- 2024, to involve the local community in the protection, management and conservation of their natural heritage assets through the establishment of Beach Site Management Committees,” he said.

Other initiatives include improving access to the beaches with good murram roads and developing county housekeeping programmes to address pollution and waste mismanagement at the beaches.

Others are continuous cleaning and development of appropriate sustainable waste disposal measures, especially for solid waste materials like glass bottles.

The department is also developing the necessary legislation and policies to enable investment in the area.

“Already, our CIDP 2018- 2023, captures the plan of developing a tourist beach resort in Muhuru Bay either through private investment or a PPP programme,” said Mr Okoth.

He added: “(Our) objective is to see the whole county as one indivisible whole where our diversified natural and cultural assets can be exploited and promoted as one bundle of different experiences to our present and potential visitors.”