Ten inmates test positive for Covid in Migori

Health officials in Migori County have renewed calls for adherence to Covid-19 rules after 10 inmates from Kehancha GK Prison tested positive for the virus on Wednesday evening.

The patients are currently isolated at the Migori GK Prison as new coronavirus cases continue to soar in the county.

The county has so far recorded 1,338 positive cases and 21 deaths since Covid-19 was first recorded in the country.

In the third wave, the county has recorded 67 cases and nine deaths with county health officials noting that the mutant variant reported in Kisumu and neighbouring Tanzania has not been detected in the county.

“We have not recorded a case of the mutant variant reported in Kisumu and neighbouring Tanzania. Our officers are carrying out daily rapid diagnostic tests as part of renewed efforts in the fight against Covid-19,” County Health executive Kephas Nyamita said.

Home based isolation

The health official said 27 patients are isolated at the prison while four are at the Migori County Referral Hospital.

“We have several isolation facilities but we are resorting to home-based isolation as there are no cases of severe disease in the county. It is only severe cases that are taken to the county referral hospital,” Mr Nyamita said.

While noting that the county has a prevalence rate of 9.4 percent, the health executive affirmed that the department is “still working closely with stakeholders to contain the virus."