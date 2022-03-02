Tanzanian farmhands jailed for 35 years for killing employer

A ruling made in May 2020 found the pair had a case to answer and they were put on their defence.

By  Ian Byron

A Migori high court has handed two Tanzanian nationals a 35-year jail term for murdering their employer two years ago.

