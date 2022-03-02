Tanzanian farmhands jailed for 35 years for killing employer

A Migori high court has handed two Tanzanian nationals a 35-year jail term for murdering their employer two years ago.

Lady Justice Roselyn Wendo, while reading out the judgment, observed that Marwa Magige and Makongei Wangwe were not remorseful.

The evidence adduced in court revealed that the duo who worked as farmhands in a private residence in Bukira East location, Kuria West descended on Mr Thomas Moronge with crude weapons, killing him in the process.

After the cold blood murder, they took the body and disposed it into an underground water tank within the compound to conceal their tracks.

Although the motive of the night attack remains unclear, the evidence presented revealed that the pair escaped to Tanzania before a search operation was mounted by police officers.

On June 18, 2020, local police working with their Tanzanian counterparts managed to trace Magige to a hideout where he was arrested and handed over to Kenya.

Same month

Three days later, Wangwe was also arrested and handed over to Kenya. The two were then charged with the murder before Migori High Court Judge Roselyn Wendo.

Magige was charged with murder on June 30, 2021, before Wangwi, his accomplice was arraigned on August 26, 2020, a charge they both denied.

The matter was thereafter consolidated on October 14, 2020, and set for hearing on the 23rd and 24th of the same month. The prosecution closed its case on April 24, 2021, before a date was set for a ruling.

A ruling made in May 2020 found the pair had a case to answer and they were put on their defence.