Planned strike by Migori county workers averted

A planned strike by employees of Migori County government has been averted after the staff were paid their pending salaries for the month of September.

County Secretary Mr Christopher Rusana on Monday said the money had been released to the employees' individual bank accounts.

Earlier, a section of employees stormed the county offices protesting over delayed salaries.

The workers, led by union officials, headed to Governor Okoth Obado’s office, demanding to be addressed by Mr Rusana who was locked in a two-hour closed door meeting with county staff.

Kenya County Government Workers Union, principal administrative officer Mr Kevin Owango urged the workers to report back to work as their demands has been addressed.

Delayed salaries

“We were basically agitating for our perks which have delayed subjecting workers to unnecessary frustrations. Now that the impasse has been resolved, I urge all county workers to resume duty. Not a single worker will be victimised for demanding their rightful pay,” said Mr Owango.

Mr Rusana said the county leadership should not be blamed for the delay in payment of salaries since it is the Controller of Budget who took time to clear payments to the county government.

“The delays were never our fault. As you all know, Migori is the only county that has owned up to its mandate through prompt and timely payment to all workers since the inception of devolved governments,” said Mr Rusana.

Last week, doctors in the county issued a strike notice, which had been planned to start on Monday if the county government failed to meet their demands.