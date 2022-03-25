Political hooligans on police radar ahead of party primaries

Police in Migori have heightened vigilance amid fears that of political hooliganism is reemerging as the county gears up for the August polls

Among the measures in place are placing plainclothes security officers at events to help arrest culprits, and ensuring police account for guns, bullets and tear gas canisters after operations.

Families organising funerals must also alert police beforehand to avoid security breaches.

Speaking during a meeting organised by the office of the registrar of political parties, Suna East sub-county police Commissioner Benson Karani noted that “elaborate plans were underway to ensure a peaceful electioneering period”.

“The government is keen on quelling animosity and any form of unrest during the electioneering period. The government has procured adequate machinery to counter any form of political unrest,” he said.

He also said security agencies had profiled criminal gangs often used to create chaos at political events and were closely monitoring their actions ahead of ODM nominations slated for April 16.

“We already have reports of coordinated groups who are often hired to disrupt political events and create chaos. We have (identified) their leadership, members and financers,” he said.

Boda boda operators are also on police radar, with their leaders required to submit their membership to enhance easier coordination.

The riders have previously been blamed for creating chaos at campaign rallies.

“We have directed all the boda boda groups to be registered so that we can identify suspects in case of political unrest. The registration is in course and we expect to have it done before elections are held,” the administrator noted.

A peace meeting held at a Migori hotel also brought together representatives of political parties, civil society and security agencies. The new interventions are aimed at maintaining peace during and after the elections.

It came against the backdrop of violent confrontations in Kehancha last week that left one person dead and three others nursing serious injuries.

Chaos erupted at a political rally in Kuria West sub-county after two groups supporting different Kuria West parliamentary aspirants clashed.

The groups attacked their opponents with machetes, killing one person in the process. The violence was being investigated.

Mr Joshua Ngala, a field service manager in the office of the registrar of political parties, urged politicians to conduct their rallies peacefully and let voters decide the outcome.

“As a country, we are tired of always seeing cycles of violence during elections. We need to stop violence and the only way is engaging stakeholders and ensuring trigger points are dealt with on time,” he said

Last month, Migori County commissioner Meru Mwangi directed families organising funerals to seek adequate security so as to avert cases of political unrest.

“Going forward, all families organising funerals, which may be charged, should alert us in time to offer protection,” Mr Mwangi said while maintaining that they will also monitor youths hired to offer security to politicians at social functions.

Mr Castro Bazara, a director with Peace Net, a community-based group that champions peaceful elections, expressed concerns about ammunition finding its way into the hands of locals, something that he said had sparked panic among locals.

He said they were worried that politicians may be arming gangs after teargas canisters, which only police officers are supposed to carry, were lobbed thrice and nothing was done.