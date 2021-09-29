Police launch manhunt for ex-student who attacked headteacher

Police in Rongo Sub-County are hunting down a class eight leaver who attacked and seriously injured his former headteacher after he asked him to return school stationery that he allegedly lost.

According to Rongo Sub-County Police Commander Mr Peter Okiring, the pupil had gone to Arundo Primary, his former school, for clearance when the headteacher told him to return the lost items.

It is then that he descended on the teacher with a crude weapon, seriously injuring him.

“He stormed the office and found the headteacher alone. Other teachers were busy with end of term exams in various classrooms and only knew about the attack hours later,” Mr Okiring said.

Mr Kepher Onsongo, who was found unconscious, was then rushed to nearby Nyamarambe health centre before being referred to Nyangena Hospital in Kisii Sub-County for specialised treatment.

Irate villagers combed the area in search of the learner who reportedly took off on a motorcycle. He is still at large.

Problematic past

Mr Linus Obudho, a resident, said the learner had dropped out of school and is a boda boda rider based in Nyamarambe trading centre, South Mugirango Sub-County.

The school's deputy headteacher has recorded a statement at Kamagambo divisional police headquarters and police have launched a manhunt.

The culprit, according to villagers, had trouble at school and was feared by fellow learners.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Rongo Branch executive secretary, Ms Eunice Bosco, said preliminary investigations conducted by the union revealed that the pupil had been marked as a stubborn pupil after exhibiting unruly behavior in the past.

“Teachers had expressed fear of his behavior and he was always lonely while in school. He joined the school in class seven after being expelled from another school owing to his behaviour,” she said.