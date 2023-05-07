Panic grips Judiciary staff after fatal shooting of clerk

A senior employee at the Migori Law Counts was killed by an unknown gunman while heading to work on May 5, 2023.

Following the shooting of Ms Phoebe Auma, who until her demise was a senior clerk at the Migori Law Courts, fear has gripped judicial officers and staff.

Announcing the bizzare killing of Ms Auma, the President of the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) Derrick Kuto, called for thorough investigations into the incident.

Ms Auma was accosted by the assailant while riding on a motorbike (bodaboda) to work.

Expressing concern about the welfare of the judicial staff, Mr Kuto wondered: Iif the clerks are being targetted what about the judges and magistrates who are presiding over cases.”





The president of Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association Derrick Kuto when he announced the shooting of Migori Law Courts staff Phoebe Auma on May 5, 2023. Photo credit: Richard Munguti I Nation Media Group

Mr Kuto said the insecurity issue has been raised with the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations, the Judicial Service Commission and the Salaries Remuneration Commission (SRC) but the "situation continues to escalate.”

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Sunday evening, Mr Kuto said KMJA will seek audience with President William Ruto to intervene.

“Without proper security to our members, service delivery to Wanjiku (consumers of justice) will be hampered,” Mr Kuto stated.

Added Mr Kuto: “We will seek audience with His Excellency the President for his intervention in this matter.”

He said the tragic incident has happened at a time when the security situation for judges, Magistrates , Kadhis and Judicial Staff is alarmingly wanting.

Mr Kuto said the work done by Judicial staff exposes them to a lot of risks.

“The incident (killing of Auma) is just a tip of the iceberg. As an institution we have been hit severely by such incidents which has led to loss of lives of officers, their friends and close family members,” said Mr Kuto.

On December 22, 2017 , a suspected robber car jacked a former Kwale Chief Magistrate Doreen Mulekyo.

Ms Mulekyo who has since quit the judiciary was not hurt.

Unknown assailant shot at the driver of the Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on October 24, 2017, a few weeks after the Supreme Court nullified the election of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and his then deputy (now) President Ruto.

The driver, identified as Police Constable Titus Musyoka, was shot outside Marsabit Plaza along Ngong Road.

Dagoretti OCPD Rashid Mohammed said the incident happened at 4.30pm.