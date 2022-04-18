ODM polls: Migori Woman Rep aspirant Fatuma Mohammed storms tallying centre

Migori Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Woman Representative aspirant Fatuma Mohammed has stormed the tallying centre at Migori Teachers College in protest.

Ms Mohammed has accused the party of rigging her out in favour of nominated MP Dennitah Ghati.

Mrs Mohammed, who has unsuccessfully contested the Woman Rep seat in the 2013 and 2017 polls, has challenged the party leadership to exercise impartiality in the entire process.

Three opinion polls conducted by ODM put Ms Mohammed ahead of other competitors. Her supporters protested after word went round that Ms Ghati was leading in the Monday ODM party primaries.

ODM leader Raila Odinga had asked Ms Ghatti not to contest. He urged her to rally her Kuria community into the Azimio-OKA Coalition with a promise of a plum job should he win the presidency in the August 9 General Election.