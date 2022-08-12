Ochillo Ayacko wins Migori governor race to succeed Obado

Ochillo Ayacko of ODM has been declared governor-elect of Migori County.

The outgoing senator waded off strong competition from DAP-K’s John Dache Pesa by polling 175, 226 against the latter’s 126, 171.

He becomes the county's second governor by succeeding Okoth Obado, who has done his second and final term as the county boss.

Ex-Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno came third with a paltry 21, 174 votes in the hotly contested election while UDA’s Ms Rebecca Maroa got 6,563.

UPIA’s Ms Jane Moronge polled 5,994 votes at position four.

Dr Ayacko became lucky in his third stab at the top county seat following unsuccessful attempts in 2013 and 2017.

In the last election, he vied as an independent candidate but was beaten by Governor Okoth Obado who successfully retained his seat for a second term.

Dr Ayacko would later proceed to court to challenge Mr Obado’s win. This brewed bad relationships between the two heavyweights.

He later successful contested for the senate seat in a by-election occasioned by the death of Ben Oluoch Okello.

In the senate race, Mr Eddy Oketch of ODM was overwhelmingly voted in by garnering a whooping 295, 228 votes.

The senator elect trounced Jubilee’s Ms Sophie Dhibirah who came a distant second with 27,682 votes. Independent candidate Billy Mijungu was third with 14, 735 votes.

In 2018, Mr Oketch gave ODM bigwigs a run for their money despite losing to Dr Ayacko in the senate by-election following the death of Senator Ben Oluoch. He mounted a well oiled campaign that left tongues wagging.

ODM big wigs including party leader Raila Odinga, had to camp in Migori and campaign for Dr Ayacko so as to ward off Mr Oketch’s influence that was giving them sleepless nights.

In the Women Member of National Assembly, Ms Fatuma Mohammed, on an Independent ticket prevailed upon the Orange party’s wave to emerge victorious by scooping 154, 538 votes.

Ms Mohammed beat nominated MP Ms Dennitah Ghati of ODM who got 117, 597 votes.

During the ODM party Primaries in April, Ms Mohammed lamented that the Raila Odinga led party had rigged her out on the party’s ticket in favour of Ms Ghati.

She however vowed to soldier on in her quest for the affirmative seat.

Ms Hellen Odie, wife to outgoing governor Okoth Obado, came a distant third with 39,054 votes.

During her campaigns, Ms Odie who was vying as an independent candidate, asked Migori voters to look at her as Hellen, and not associate her with her husband’s baggage of corruption and murder charges.

“I just want the people of Migori to look at me as Hellen and trust me with their vote,” Ms Odie then said.

Independent candidates Josephine Sirega and Zilpa Ochuodho garnered 13,346 and 12, 152 votes while Jubilee’s Ms Lilian Akugo managed 8,639 votes.

Migori county registered 469,053 voters across ten subcounties of Rongo, Awendo, Suna East, Suna West, Uriri, Nyatike, Kuria East, Kuria West, Ntimaru and Mabera.