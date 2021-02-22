Obado succession: Spouses in tight race to inherit governor’s mantle

Spouses of aspiring governors in Migori have embarked on a vote hunting mission as the race to succeed Okoth Obado intensifies.

Among them are Mrs Agnes Ayacko, wife of Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko, and Mrs Dorothy Otieno, wife of former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno.

The women have been traversing the county wooing voters on behalf of their spouses.

Political opponent

Reminiscent of the 2007 contest for the Rongo constituency seat, Mr Ayacko and his political opponent, Mr Otieno, will battle it out to inherit Mr Obado’s mantle.

The two are among the 10 contenders, who have declared interest in the county’s top seat.

The others are Migori Woman Rep Pamella Odhiambo, former Migori MP John Dache Pesa and businessmen Philip Ogwari Mwabe and Mr Owiso Ngao.

Prof Mark Ogutu, a lecturer in a US university, Migori county Secretary Christopher Rusana and Mombasa County Devolution and Public Service Administration Executive Seth Odongo also want to be Migori governor.

Last Wednesday, Mrs Ayacko and Mrs Otieno visited Otacho village in Awendo constituency to sell their husbands’ agenda to the residents.

“We don’t want our resources to end up in Homa Bay County, and that will be the case if you elect Mr Otieno to the top seat,” Mrs Ayacko asserted.

She said Mr Ayacko had initiated several projects when he served as the Minister for Energy and MP for Rongo.

“I stand here as a daughter of Migori and can attest to Mr Ayacko’s performance when he was my area MP in Rongo. He made an unsuccessful bid for governorship before he switched to the senatorial seat,” Mrs Ayacko said.

Mrs Otieno said her husband while serving in several capacities in the government left a huge mark both in Rongo and Awendo constituencies.

“As a legislator for the larger Awendo and Rongo constituencies, my husband initiated several projects like Mulo Secondary School of Excellence and built a dispensary in Otacho area. He stood by Awendo residents and is now seeking your support as the next Migori governor,” she said.

The two were among the dignitaries representing their husbands during the burial of former Kokuro Secondary bursar Jacob Awino, who perished in an accident.

Succession matrix

Political analyst Matiko Bohoko, however, noted that it was too early for spouses to be enjoined in the succession matrix as this would heighten political temperatures.

“It’s not wrong to campaign for a spouse, but the timing is poor. The ongoings may heighten political temperatures in the county,” he said.