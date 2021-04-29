Obado in eye of the storm for his ‘defection’ to PDP

Governor Okoth Obado

Migori Governor Okoth Obado addresses journalists at his Rapogi home on September 9, 2020.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Governor Okoth Obado is once again in the eye of the storm over his political obstinacy, with county Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) officials calling for his expulsion from the party.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Impeached Tana River speaker blame Governor Godhana for his woes

  2. Courts tops Senate from debating Wajir governor’s ouster

  3. Involve us or you’ll fail, Kimutai, Mbugua warn NMS on decongestion

  4. Court awards house help Sh108,000 for unlawful sack

  5. Naivasha police pursue woman’s killers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.