Obado allies at Migori assembly kick out chief whip, majority leader

Speaker Boaz Okoth

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth during a past session. On May 5, 2021 he chaired a sitting which saw the removal of the majority leader and chief whip by MCAs allied to Governor Okoth Obado.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

MCAs allied to Migori Governor Okoth Obado on Wednesday kicked out the county assembly Majority Leader Edward Ngoro and Chief Whip Kevin Keke in a surprise sitting chaired by Speaker Boaz Okoth.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Five killed in Mariakani road crash

  2. Project to save rare antelope launched in Isiolo

  3. Meru farmers sue KDF over 17,000 acres of land

  4. Makueni court burns bhang worth Sh76m

  5. Outrage as Tanzania arrests Kenyan fishermen

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.