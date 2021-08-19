No leads on death of 2012 top KCSE candidate Edgar Tony

Doctors have said Edgar Tony Odongo, the top candidate in the 2012 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam, could have succumbed to injuries he suffered when he was hit by a speeding motorist.

The Nation has learnt from a doctor who attended to him before he died at Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital that he must have suffered the injuries in a road accident.

The revelations come as his family prepares to lay him to rest in Kitere, Rongo, Migori County, with confusion surrounding the cause of his death.

Earlier reports had indicated that unknown assailants attacked Edgar as he left his home in Sofia estate, Homa Bay town, at night. He was found lying unconscious near a road in Ogongo trading centre, some 15km away, with injuries to his head and body.

The family said on social media through his stepbrother, Odongo Odol, that Edgar will be buried on Friday and his relatives needed financial help for the funeral.

Fundraising for burial

“The Odongo family is fundraising to meet burial expenses for giving the late Tony Edgar Odongo a decent send off. Join the group below to assist us in this endeavor, or alternatively, you can channel your financial assistance to 0700506114. Burial date is 20th August, at our rural home in Kitere, Rongo, Migori,” said an update posted on August 15, 2021.

While it is not clear whether a post-mortem examination had been carried out, Dr Peter Ogolla, Homa Bay Referral’s CEO, said Edgar was taken there between 4am and 5am on Wednesday last week before being referred for specialised treatment at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu.

Edgar had bruises and was unconscious when he arrived at the hospital. Dr Ogolla told the Nation that his limbs were swollen, suggesting that he was hit by a speeding car.

“He had multiple abrasions on the body. There were friction burns on the legs, suggesting that he could have been involved in a traffic accident,” he said.

The main injury, he said, was on his head and this is what could have led to his death.

CT scan

After a check-up, doctors decided that Edgar be taken for a CT scan, which Homa Bay Referral lacks.

Such medical services are offered in Kisumu and Kisii.

Dr Ogolla said they decided to send Edgar to JOOTRH for the specialised care.

“We wanted him to travel to Kisumu and get other medical attention there. We did not recommend him travelling back to Homa Bay. He was to stay in Kisumu until he was discharged,” he said.

A man reported to have taken Edgar to hospital told the Nation that he found him lying near a road at Ogongo at 3am.

Coincidently, the Good Samaritan, who sought anonymity, said he knew him.

“I was driving to Mbita when I saw him lying beside the road. At first I thought he was drunk but when I looked more closely I found out that I knew him,” he said.

Edgar could speak at the time, he said.

“He told me his mother’s phone number, which I called and told the family about what had happened. They instructed me to take him to hospital,” he said.

No report on incident

Ogongo Sub-Location Assistant Chief Margret Aluoch said her office had not received any report about the incident.

“I have made enquiries at the centre but no one has any hints about the incident. The centre is normally empty at night so the chances that someone saw what happened are very slim,” she said.

Edgar studied at Maseno School before proceeding to Yale University in the US and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Role of technology

Until his death, he was described as a brilliant young man who was passionate about technology.

On his LinkedIn page, Edgar wrote he was a believer in the role of technology in shaping the future of Africa.

“I believe that social entrepreneurship should be sustainable, rather than a venture that always solicits for external funding, most likely from the western world,” he wrote.

“This can only be achieved by cementing social ventures with relevant technology to improve efficiency while reducing the administrative and logistical costs of running such ventures.”

Before he died he was working on a project that was set to revolutionise e-commerce in Kenya, especially in smaller cities and urban centres, according to his social media page.

Drones

At Yale, Edgar researched how to use drones to track wildlife using radio telemetry.

On his LinkedIn page he wrote that he built Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) to classify 3,000,000 plant specimens in the Herbarium at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History by their reproductive status.

A relative said Edgar left his parents’ home on Wednesday last week without informing them where he was going.

Edgar’s mother, Eunita Obere, declined to discuss the incident when approached for an interview.

Meanwhile, security officers in Homa Bay are yet to find any clues about the incident.

Homa Bay sub-county DCI boss Monica Berege said the report about what happened to Edgar was not made at the police station.

“I have called the (police station commander) but he has said the incident was not reported at the police station for investigation,” she said.

County Police Commander Esther Seroney said she had learnt of the incident from the media.