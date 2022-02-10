New Migori assembly Speaker vows to ‘restore dignity’ of House

Macalder Kanyarwanda ward MCA George Duro has been sworn in as the new Migori County Assembly Speaker following the impeachment of Mr Boaz Okoth.

Mr Duro took the oath of office on Thursday, minutes after he was unanimously elected by 41 MCAs, with a promise to “restore sanity and the image of the assembly that had for long been eroded”.

“I am grateful for the opportunity accorded by the honourable members and I’m ready to discharge my duties in accordance with the provision of the standing orders and the Constitution,” he said.

“I am indebted to you members and will always endeavour to restore the dignity of this House.”

The assembly’s deputy Speaker, Mr Mathews Chacha, who presided over the brief session, handed over the instruments of power to Mr Duro.

The motion to elect a new Speaker was tabled by South Kanyamkago MCA Graham Kagali following the Tuesday ouster of Mr Okoth, whom the MCAs accused of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Mr Duro’s new role in an acting capacity will, however, not affect his role as the Macalder Kanyarwanda ward MCA.

“He is in an acting capacity and that does not stop him from discharging his representation role. We may not likely have a by-election unless he fully assumes the office,” noted West Kanyamkago MCA Peter Mijungu.

Okoth kicked out

On Tuesday, enraged Migori MCAs ejected Mr Okoth from the assembly’s precincts before tabling an impeachment motion against him, bringing his four-year tenure to an abrupt end.

In the afternoon session that lasted close to three hours, the MCAs presented a litany of accusations against Mr Okoth, including misappropriation of assembly funds, being disrespectful to members, and “breaking into” the finance office that saw Mr Okoth and seven others arrested.

During the session, 42 of the 46 MCAs present voted for the ouster motion.

The MCAs invoked articles 185 and 195 (2) of the assembly’s standing orders to oust him, amid attempts by two MCAs to have the Speaker given a chance to be heard.

Tired of impunity

Addressing journalists after the session, the MCAs said they were “tired of impunity” and were keen on “bringing sanity at the assembly” whose reputation had been marred by numerous setbacks arising from poor leadership.

“He has been using uncouth and underhand means to reign over us. What he did at the finance office was gross misconduct and (brought) shame to this House and we could no longer stomach his unbecoming behaviour,” Mr Mijungu said.

The ouster motion, moved by Muhuru Bay MCA Hevrone Maira, also cited embezzlement and wanton corruption by the Speaker and his cronies that had left MCAs wallowing in debts.

Serve with due diligence

“We converge in this house under the oath of office and it is our responsibility to serve the public with due diligence. His actions have left the majority of the members reeling in debts while some survive on mobile lenders to keep going,” Mr Mahira said.

“He has refused to treat us with due respect as honourable members and has been capitalising on our leniency to sabotage our plans,” Mr Mahira noted.

South Sakwa MCA Ken Ngoro noted that earlier efforts to remove the Speaker had been thwarted by MCAs allied to him.

“We are honourable members who ought to operate in a dignified manner and we cannot have a Speaker who demeans all of us… His defiance has messed up the assembly and we will tell him off even if he goes to whichever court,” Mr Ngoro said.

On February 3, Mr Okoth and seven co-accused were released on bond after they denied charges of breaking into the assembly’s finance offices and stealing equipment and files.

The eight had appeared before Migori Chief Magistrate Dickson Onyango.