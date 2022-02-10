New Migori assembly Speaker vows to ‘restore dignity’ of House

Macalder Kanyarwanda ward MCA George Duro

Macalder Kanyarwanda ward MCA George Duro who was on February 10, 2022 sworn in as the new Migori County Assembly Speaker following the impeachment of Mr Boaz Okoth.

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Macalder Kanyarwanda ward MCA George Duro has been sworn in as the new Migori County Assembly Speaker following the impeachment of Mr Boaz Okoth.

