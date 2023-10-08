Mt Kenya MPs accompany Ruto to Nyanza, tell off Gachagua

Six MPs from Mount Kenya region accompanied President William Ruto on the third day of his four-day Nyanza tour as they criticised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his 'shareholders' remarks.

Notably, the lawmakers did not accompany Mr Gachagua, who is the most senior politician from Mt Kenya region, on his visit to Kapsabet, Nandi County. Kapsabet is in President Ruto's North Rift backyard.

Instead, they accompanied Dr Ruto to Migori County, a region that strongly supported the leader of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition, Raila Odinga.

The MPs from Mt Kenya in Migori on Sunday, October 8, were Patrick Munene (Chuka), Moses Kirima (Imenti Central), Wambugu Wainanina (Othaya), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri Woman Rep), Karungo wa Thang'wa (Kiambu Senator) and John Kiarie (Dagoretti South).

Mr Gachagua has recently come under sharp criticism from Kenyans and a section of leaders, including those from his Mt Kenya backyard, over his 'shareholders' remarks.

He has insisted that those who voted overwhelmingly for the Kenya Kwanza regime should benefit immensely from the government.

The Deputy President has said that those who believed in Dr Ruto and voted for him have every right to benefit immensely from his government.

"You are the President of the whole country and your biggest job is to build the institution called Kenya. All the previous elections held in our country denied us Kenya and left us divided into regions like Mt Kenya, Rift Valley, Nyanza, Coast and North Eastern. Your greatest task as president is to bring back our country called Kenya," said Mr Munene.

He added: "The people who believed in Mr Raila Odinga's policies did not make a mistake because even you once supported him. Even those who believed in other leaders did not make a mistake, they believed in their policies. But God gave you a chance and you became president to prove to everyone that you are the right person."

"You have been here for three days to prove that you are the right candidate. We support you in your work to build the country called Kenya. We want people in Nyanza to hang your portrait in their homes, not because they voted for you, but because they are proud to have you as their president. Just like those in the Coast and other parts of the country," said the Chuka MP.

According to Mr Munene, Luos, Kikuyus, Luhyas and all other communities should feel that they are part of a country where resources are shared fairly.

"The fact that someone voted for Mr Odinga does not mean they are not paying taxes. When we increased taxes, even these Awendo people were affected. It is their right to get development," the MP said, adding, "You have shown the way, you have said you don't want tribalism and we support you."

Ms Mukami said the people of Migori would also benefit from the Kenya Kwanza government.

Mr Kiarie said he supports President Ruto in his development plan.