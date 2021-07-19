Migori teacher found dead in his house

A teacher was found dead in his house in Migori County on Sunday, after a guard visited to check on him.

He was identified as Willis Onyango, of Kameji Secondary School.

North Kamagambo chief Charles Boi said the guard, after making the discovery, immediately alerted the school’s administration.

“I immediately rushed to the school, where a guard and the assistant chief directed me to the house. The body was on the floor and did not have any visible injuries,” said Mr Boi.

Also read: Calls for tighter security as murdered Migori teacher buried

The chief then alerted officers at Kamagambo police station, who visited the school and took the body to Rosewood Hospital mortuary.

“We are yet to establish the cause of the death since he was staying alone at the staff quarters,” Mr Boi said, adding police opened a probe.

Resident Joel Ondigo said: “He was all alone in the compound after schools closed and had not exhibited any sign of ill health. His sudden death has shocked us.”

Resident Mary Odhiambo said: “We want the matter investigated. It is sad that a young man in his prime has died under unclear circumstances.”

Rongo sub-county deputy police commander Zebedy Amutsama said a proper report will follow their investigation.