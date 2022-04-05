Migori: Fear of political violence as rowdy gangs emerge at rallies

Despite security agencies assuring residents of safety during elections, armed goons are terrorising residents of Migori County ahead of ODM party primaries slated for April 13.

Political aspirants have witnessed chaotic scenes from rowdy youths in the build-up to the nominations.

The latest incident involved Suna West MP Peter Masara, who was roughed up at a political event by supporters of his archrival and former MP Joseph Ndiege on Monday afternoon.

Mr Masara, who was attending Migori gubernatorial aspirant Philip Mwabe’s campaign launch at Migori Primary School, had to leave the event midway through after rowdy youths gave him a hard time as he tried to speak.

The event had been peaceful for most of the day but turned chaotic when Mr Ndiege arrived with his supporters, who booed Mr Masara as he addressed the gathering.

Mr Masara invited Mr Ndiege to the podium as his supporters cheered in a frenzy, only to turn against the MP.

At some point, a furious Mr Masara accused the crowd of making “incessant noise because they did not understand English”, a remark that did not go well with the attendees.

“Those boys do not understand English, that's why they are making so much noise when serious issues are being discussed," Mr Masara said, sparking outrage from his opponent’s supporters, who started booing him.

Midway through the event, the charged crowd started shouting and throwing water bottles at the podium, prompting the lawmaker to end his speech prematurely.

Following the melee, Mr Masara and his two wives entered their vehicle under guard and left in a huff as rowdy youths pelted the convoy with stones.

Bad blood dates back to 2013

The duo's rivalry dates back to 2013, when they both vied for the Suna West parliamentary seat, which Mr Ndiege won on an ODM ticket.

In the 2017 General Election, after a long court battle, Mr Masara emerged victorious as an independent candidate before crossing over to Raila Odinga’s ODM.

The incident came even as the county security committee maintained that it was closely monitoring over 10 gangs behind a spate of political violence reported across the county ahead of the August polls.

Migori County Commissioner Meru Mwangi said they had singled out the gangs and their leadership for fanning violence in the past and were “closely monitoring their moves”.

Political temperatures have risen in the county, with aspirants openly trading barbs at rallies and risking polarising residents.

The county was listed among political violence hotspots by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Last year, teargas canisters were lobbed at three separate functions in Migori town by unknown people.

“We have identified the gangs, their leaders and their financers. We are closely monitoring their moves and will act accordingly should there be any form of unrest. We will deal with them as criminals,” Mr Mwangi said.

“We are determined to ward off this notion that the county is a violence hotspot and we have taken a multi-agency approach to achieve this.”

Some of the measures in place are strategically placing security officers in plain clothes at functions to help arrest culprits, ensuring police account for guns, bullets and teargas canisters they use in operations and families organising funerals to alert police beforehand.

Last month, NCIC member Philip Okundi called on politicians to market their agenda peacefully and let voters decide the outcome of elections.