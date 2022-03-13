Members ditch Raila party in jitters over nominations

The Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) is staring at a possible fallout after the party primaries, a move that risks scuttling Mr Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The party closed its applications for nominations on March 13 with focus now turning on National Election Board Chair Catherine Mumo to steer a credible exercise.

In December, party leader Raila Odinga said ODM will use surveys to assess the popularity of aspirants and decide on the most popular candidates.

The party will not hold nominations in its strongholds across the country in favour of consensus to avoid competitive primaries in regions where sibling rivalry could hurt its 2022 prospects.

Already, talk of favouritism in nominations has rocked the party, with some aspirants opting out.

In Migori County, some aspirants have ditched ODM after word went round that the ticket was a preserve of those close to the party’s top organs.

Last week, gubernatorial aspirant Dalmas Otieno decamped to Jubilee Party. He was on Thursday received at Jubilee headquarters by top officials.

Protest vote

“As you are all aware, the entire Jubilee leadership comprises people we have worked with for a long time,” Mr Otieno said moments before he was ushered into President Kenyatta’s party.

“I settled on this party because of its strong orientation on development. We have an agenda for Migori County that will emphasise development for our people.” County ODM secretary Joseph Olala challenged the NEB to “ensure a free and credible exercise” that will restore confidence in the party.

“We risk falling victims of protest votes should there be favouritism at the primaries. Let the exercise be as impartial as possible because our main focus is settling for the presidency.”

“Party ticket should be issued to deserving candidates to avoid further discontent,” Mr Olala told the Nation.

The calls come a day after Azimio La Umoja Movement settled on Mr Odinga as it Presidential flag-bearer to face off with Deputy President William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. There have been complaints from aspirants in Nyanza that the ticket had been preserved for certain individuals.

In Migori, the gubernatorial race has pitted, among others, Senator Ochillo Ayacko, Woman Representative Pamella Odhiambo, former Migori MP John Pesa and businessmen Philip Mwabe and Robert Okongo, all whom are seeking the ODM ticket.