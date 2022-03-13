Members ditch Raila party in jitters over nominations

Raila Odinga and Ochillo Ayacko

ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) and Migori MP Ochilo Ayacko in Giribe, Suna West in Migori on December 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group
  • Talk of favouritism in nominations has rocked the party, with some aspirants opting out.
  • Last week, gubernatorial aspirant Dalmas Otieno decamped to Jubilee Party.

The Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) is staring at a possible fallout after the party primaries, a move that risks scuttling Mr Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

