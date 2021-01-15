Man who was arrested with ivory worth Sh1.1m arraigned in court

A suspected ivory smuggler was arraigned at Kehancha court on Friday and charged with trafficking 22 kilograms of elephant tusks worth Sh1.1 million.

Alex Wambura, 41, was arrested by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers and police officers based in Kehancha following a tip off from members of the public.

Police reports indicate that the suspect was transporting the consignment wrapped in sisal reeds when he was intercepted along Ntimaru Kehancha road.

“His accomplice escaped on foot to a nearby thicket after the suspect was cornered. A police officer was seriously injured during the Thursday night swoop,” said Kehancha sub county Police Commander Mr Cletti Kimaiyo.

On Friday, Wambura appeared before Kehancha Resident Magistrate Mrs Anne Karimi where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession and trafficking animal trophies.

He was released on a bond of Sh1million with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh800,000.

Despite pleading for the review of his bond terms, the magistrate dismissed the bond terms citing the sensitivity of the case.

Game trophies trafficking

“I have keenly observed your prayers but owing to the sensitivity of the case, I find the prayers non logical and are hereby dismissed,” Mrs Karimi said in her ruling on the bond terms.

Cases of trafficking of game trophies have been on the rise with police noting that several cases were from neighboring Tanzania.

On December 12, a 40-year-old suspected smuggler was arrested and detained at Migori police cell after he was found in possession of trophies valued of Sh5.4 million.

He was arrested by KWS officers drawn from Narok and Migori counties after locals tipped off the authorities.

Migori County Police Commander Mr Manase Musyoka said the trophies weighing 54 kilograms were packed in charcoal sacks and lauded members of the public for ‘always coming in handy to furnish the police with intelligence reports.

“We want to urge members of the public to continue giving information to relevant authorities that will help reduce such cases,” he said.

Mr Musyoka noted that several reports have been made on illegal trafficking, adding that they have hope to confiscate more illegal good in cooperation with members of the public in Migori.