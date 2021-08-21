Isaac Aluochier wants BBI proponents to return taxpayers’ money

A Migori litigant in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has called on proponents of the Bill to return tax payers’ money.

This comes a day after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court ruling which declared the process unconstitutional.

Mr Isaac Aluochier, who moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the BBI bill, on Saturday termed the Friday ruling “a reprieve to the already overburdened Wanjiku. He accused the BBI proponents of misappropriating tax payers’ money.

“The (Friday) ruling favoured the silent majority whom I represented,” he told Nation.Africa in Rongo town.

He said the money spent on engineering the BBI process should be returned to the exchequer.

“Kenyans want their money that was wasted on the BBI process to be reimbursed. We have tried to secure orders against the President in his personal capacity and against some government officials who were helping him in this process and we may file the case at the Court of Appeal before the time frame elapses,” said Mr Aluochier.

BBI steering committee

Making his submissions before the Court of Appeal on July 1, 2021, Mr Aluochier faulted President Kenyatta for forming the BBI steering committee.

“There is no authority granted by the Constitution to the President to establish an organisation or an entity that deals with the constitutional change. He was acting beyond his jurisdiction. He was not performing official presidential functions but his private business,” he said, adding that the President had contravened Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

But in separate interviews, Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko and Woman Representative Dr Pamella Odhiambo said the Court of Appeal only acted to punish President Kenyatta following the long protracted wars between the two arms of government.

“The Judiciary is of the mind-set that they should humiliate the Executive but they do not know that the Executive only acts for the benefit of tax payers. What answer do they have for Kenyans who were yearning for more resources to be devolved,” he posed.

Dr Odhiambo said dismissal of the BBI bill was a big blow to Kenyans who were eager to see more resources trickle down to counties.