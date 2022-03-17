How ghosts of 2013 negotiated lineup are haunting the Kuria

Opinion leaders and elders from the minority Kuria community have ruled out negotiated democracy with the majority Luo ahead of the August polls.

Unlike in 2013 when the community bagged key slots in the county, this time they have thwarted efforts to reach a consensus on sharing leadership positions and have been clamouring for their own county through a possible constitutional amendment.

The community, which holds the county’s swing votes, is yet to reach a pact on how to share elective seats despite several attempts by their Luo counterparts to negotiate.

At the onset of devolution, the community bagged the woman representative, Senate and deputy governor seats before tables turned in 2017.

Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama said the community wants a county of their own carved from the larger Migori and will do anything to break away.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are on a charm offensive to win the vote-rich region.

“While Mr Odinga has stronger ties to make the pact like he did in the 2013 General Election, he has completely avoided the topic, the same as Dr Ruto, and they are busy trying to get presidential votes and don’t want to rock the boat,” Mr Kitayama told journalists at his home in Nyamutiro village.

He maintained that the 2013 negotiated democracy between the two communities pushed by Mr Odinga fell through and there is no goodwill after the community failed to "return the favour" when they overwhelmingly voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta on a Jubilee ticket.

Individual voters

“There are trust issues between the two communities after the Luo failed to hand key positions in the last elections. We cannot sign a similar pact in the August 9 elections,” he said.

In 2013, Mr Odinga steered negotiated democracy, with plum positions taken by the Kuria through Senator Wilfred Machage, Woman Representative Dennitah Ghati and Deputy Governor Mwita Mahanga, while the Luo community only got Governor Okoth Obado on the ballot.

“The agreement was for the Kuria community to vote as a bloc for Raila, which we failed to do. Equally despite Kuria communities getting the three seats, we realised individual voters had nothing to show on development,” Mr Kitayama said.

In 2017, the Luo community shunned the pact and instead elected Mr Obado and Dr Pamela Odhiambo as woman rep, while the late Ben Okello wrested the Senate seat from Dr Machage. The Kuria only retained the deputy governor’s seat.

“As a community, we will (scrutinise) each aspirant seeking the county seat on individual strength and agenda for us. We realised that with negotiation we may be forced to vote for bad leaders,” said elder Chacha Rioba.

Mr Odinga has kept away from the Kuria succession politics and is keen to galvanise his votes from an area that was previously predominantly a Jubilee zone.

During the burial of Dr Machage, who was Kenya’s envoy to Nigeria, Mr Odinga promised to incorporate the community in his government, while steering clear of calls for a consensus.

Stay together

"I have always stood with you as a brother but when it comes to polls, you end up (electing) my opponents and still come and cry to me. You haven’t been fair to me in the past but in the coming polls I want us to stay together," Mr Odinga said.

In the August 2017 presidential polls, President Uhuru Kenyatta garnered 41,951 votes (65 per cent) in the region while Mr Odinga received 21,202 (34 per cent).

In the repeat poll, Mr Kenyatta won in both constituencies, with 19,587 votes in Kuria West against Mr Odinga’s 214.

In Kuria East, Mr Kenyatta won 13,156 votes against Mr Odinga’s 180.

Only nominated MP Ms Ghati has shown her interest in vying for the woman representative seat under ODM, while former county executive Rebecca Maroa wants the governor’s seat under UDA.

“We have a stake in the county and we need inclusivity. Our numbers should not just be used by those who want to ascend to power. We also need an equal chance for our voices to be heard,” Ms Ghati said.