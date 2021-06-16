Governor Okoth Obado accuses ODM of betrayal

Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado has fired the opening salvo in the battle for political supremacy with Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s party, accusing its top organs of sidelining him during his lowest moments.

The second term governor said top Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) officials cheered on the sidelines as he fought numerous political and legal battles that they had orchestrated.

Mr Obado, who has lately been drumming up support for his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amid talk of a budding alliance with the Deputy President William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said he was forced to chart his own political path after “constant frustrations and betrayal” by political bigwigs in ODM.

The tough-talking governor, speaking while addressing residents of Wasimbete Ward in Suna West Sub-county on Tuesday evening during the launch of the refurbished Giribe dam, accused senior ODM politicians of orchestrating his woes after “luring” him to decamp from PDP that steered him to victory during his first tenure.

“Those people (ODM) lured me into joining their party during my second term, but little did I know that they were taking me out of the frying pan and straight into the fire,” he said.

Mr Obado, who was accompanied by County Secretary Christopher Rusana and a host of other officials, urged residents to reject the orange party, saying, time was ripe for voters to exercise their power by sending home inept leaders.

“I am not in a political supremacy war with ODM. All I want is an alternative outfit that will spur development in the region. Through our slogan ‘mamlaka kwa wananchi’ (power to the people), we will spur development in the region.

'Don’t elect them'

“It is your time to send home those leaders who never gave me ample time to deliver on my campaign pledges. Don’t elect them,” he said.

Governor Obado sparked frosty relations with ODM when he ditched the party for PDP earlier in the year, with Mr Odinga accusing him of being used by Dr Ruto to dilute the party’s influence in South Nyanza.

Mr Odinga told off Mr Obado in public for working with Dr Ruto “to undermine Nyanza unity” during the funeral of former Ndhiwa MP Owigo Olang’ in Nyatike on January 23.

“I also saw Obado distributing some wheelbarrows somewhere,” Mr Odinga said. Wheelbarrows are associated with UDA, which uses the farm implement as its party symbol.

Mr Obado has taken his campaigns across the county, likening PDP to a newborn baby that needs nurturing.

He urged Migori residents to back his new party, hinting at fielding candidates in next year’s General Election.

New political outfit

“This is a new seed that has been planted and we want to nurture it as we see its growth. Pray for me so that my party grows. Even in religion, everyone is free to worship on his own day and no one is castigated for choosing a particular day, that’s the case with our party. We should not be branded traitors for drumming for its support.

He explained that his decision to decamp to PDP had also to do with previous shambolic party primaries in ODM, while calling on aspirants vie for elective posts through PDP.

He said his new political outfit will work to address the loopholes witnessed in the previous elections.

“We already have a shoulder to lean on whenever things do not go right in the other wing. Those seeking to vie for elective positions should not wait until they lose out in ODM nominations like has been witnessed in the past before they can join us. The time is now,” Mr Obado said.

“We can have our ‘Canaan’ right here in Migori if we put our efforts in sustainable agriculture and the dairy projects that we are launching alongside other projects. These are enough to make us self-sufficient as an economy.

“We don’t have to wait for another Canaan that is being promised,” he said, alluding to Mr Odinga oft-repeated promise that ODM is the party that will deliver Kenyans to the proverbial Promised Land.

On his part, Mr Rusana, who has hinted at vying for governorship on PDP ticket, rallied residents of Suna West Sub-county to back his gubernatorial bid in 2022.