Governor Okoth Obado accuses ODM of betrayal

Raila Odinga and Okoth Obado

ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Migori Governor Okoth Obado dance during the funeral of former Ndhiwa MP Zablon Owigo Olang’ at Raguda village in Nyatike Sub-county on January 23.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Governor Obado accused ODM officials of cheering on the sidelines as he fought numerous battles.
  • Obado said he was forced to chart his own political path after “constant frustrations and betrayal” by ODM bigwigs.

Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado has fired the opening salvo in the battle for political supremacy with Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s party, accusing its top organs of sidelining him during his lowest moments.

