Fun night turns tragic as one is stabbed to death in pub brawl

A man was stabbed to death following a fight in a nightclub within Kehancha town in Kuria West, Migori County.

According to police, the incident that happened on October 17, 2020, when Frenk Nyandoto stabbed Julius Mohere.

The duo had started fighting while inside Club Annex before they were ejected.

Chacha Matiko Masaga, a security guard at the club, told police that after they were ejected, they continued exchanging bitter words.

“The two started throwing bitter words at each other as they get closer and Nyandoto stabbed the deceased Mohere on the stomach using a knife and ran away,” the police report reads in part.

According to the security guard, the deceased ran towards the main entrance pleading for help while holding his intestines, which were already hanging out.

He was rushed to Kuria West Sub-County Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say they have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Mohere’s body was taken to Migori County Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.