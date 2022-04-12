Farmers panic as armyworms spread to Migori

Migori County is the latest region to record the presence of destructive armyworms.

First noticed in parts of Kuria East and Kuria West sub-counties, they have spread quickly to other parts of the county, causing panic for farmers from the agriculturally rich areas.

The Nation has established that the caterpillar-like pests have spread to Uriri, Suna West, Rongo and Suna East sub-counties, putting farmers on edge.

Apart from cereals, the pests are also ravaging fodder, threatening dairy farming.

“We risk plunging into a full-blown crisis if the menace persists. The county department of agriculture should come to our aid and address the situation,” noted Mr Silvance Araja, whose five-acre farm in Awendo has been attacked by the pest.

He said the pest devours plants at an alarming speed and his efforts to stop them have failed.

“The worms attack mostly at night and in the morning when temperatures are low and devour plants at an alarming speed. I have tried spraying my farm but the pesticide seems ineffective,” Mr Araja noted.

Mr Julius Sangra, a farmer in Suna West, suffered the same losses after his three-acre farm was devoured two months after planting.

“I am not certain I will reap from the venture, because the whole farm is affected. I have reached out to agricultural extension officers, who promised to supply me with insecticides but they haven’t done so,” he said.

Intervention

But Agriculture Chief Officer Elija Gambere said his department had procured insecticides from the national government.

“It is unfortunate that several farms have been affected across the county. We have assessed the situation and our field officers are working closely with farmers to weed out the pest,” he told the Nation in his office.

He said the department had procured “enough chemicals” and urged farmers to work with field extension officers.