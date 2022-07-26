Former Nyatike MP Anyanga disarmed after a shooting in Migori

Pressure continues to pile on authorities to charge former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga after he shot and injured a man identified as Justus Ochieng on Sunday night.

This comes even as it emerged that Mr Anyanga has been disarmed after he shot the man, who was believed to be a supporter of his opponent.

While the police did not find the spent cartridge, they proceeded to the home of Mr Anyanga and seized his firearm, a Sig Sauer pistol of serial number SP2022, and a magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition of calibre 9mm, which were kept as evidence.

He recorded a statement with the police but residents said he should be put in custody to deter others from being careless with their weapons.

Leaders and residents of Migori County want the former legislator to be arrested for injuring a man they claimed may now be unable to walk following the shooting.

The shooting happened at Lwanda trading centre in Migori County.

According to a police report, one Justus Joshua Ochieng said and others were confronted by persons well known to them on board a white Toyota Prado. He identified one of them as Mr Anyanga.

The police claimed the former MP started threatening the youth from inside the vehicle.

“Anyanga then [drew] his gun and in the process shot Justus on the right side of the hips where he sustained injuries and was rushed to Sori Lakeside Hospital and admitted in a stable condition,” read the police report.

Calls for his arrest

The incumbent MP Tom Odege called for the arrest of Mr Anyanga or he would mobilise the public to arrest him.

“We can’t allow politics to bring violence and lawlessness in this constituency. We will ensure the former politician is arrested and justice take its course to stop such vices during this electioneering period,” said Mr Odege.

But Mr Anyanga maintained innocence, saying he acted out of self-defence.

He claimed that the victim was among a group of youth who had ambushed him but because he was armed, he reacted quickly to defend himself.