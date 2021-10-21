Dormitories at two Migori schools razed in night fires

The fire at St Peters Abwao Secondary School destroyed a dorm on Tuesday night.

Photo credit: Ian Bryon | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Dormitories at two Migori schools went up in flames in separate fires on Tuesday night.

