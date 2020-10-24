Doctors in Migori threaten to down tools over salaries row

Doctors in Migori have vowed to down their tools on Monday if the county government fails to pay their September salaries.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPDU) Nyanza branch chairman Lameck Omweri said over 80 doctors endorse the move.

“We have called for the strike over failure by the county government to remit the September pay, a move that has subjected health practitioners to unwarranted suffering and humiliation,” he said.

He added that the salary delay had forced members to dig deeper into their pockets to fend for their families.

Unacceptable

“It is unfortunate, regrettable and unacceptable that the county government has for over one year failed to provide National Hospital Insurance Fund comprehensive cover to our members, thereby exposing them to extreme danger in their work environment, especially with the Covid-19 situation in the county,” read part of the strike notice to the county government.

The notice comes barely a week after 3,000 workers in the county threatened to strike over delayed perks.