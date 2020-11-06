Ian Byron | Nation Media Group

Migori

Prime

Man shot during 2017 campaign rally slapped with Sh4.6m hospital bill

logo (1)

By  Ian Byron

At a first glance, one may think all is fine with David Okoth.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. County demolishes trader’s house in Sh5.4m rent dispute

  2. Turkwel residents: We live in darkness despite hosting Sh6bn power project

  3. School receives seven-months supply of sanitary towels

  4. Taxi operator's body found in shallow grave

  5. City Hall plunged into darkness

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.