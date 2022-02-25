Couple killed, three-year-old daughter injured in Migori crash

The truck that rolled at Kababu junction on Migori- Muhuru highway killing a couple on the spot. The couple's three-year-old daughter sustained serious injuries.

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Two members of a family died on Friday afternoon after they were hit by a truck transporting ballast at Kababu junction on Migori-Muhuru Bay highway.

