Couple killed, three-year-old daughter injured in Migori crash

Two members of a family died on Friday afternoon after they were hit by a truck transporting ballast at Kababu junction on Migori-Muhuru Bay highway.

The lorry, according to witnesses, veered off the road before killing the couple that was walking by the road.

Their three year old daughter, however, survived the accident with serious injuries and was rushed to Migori County Referral Hospital.

Suna West Sub County Police Commander Elizabeth Wakuloba said the driver of the speeding truck lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and rolled several times, killing the couple on the spot.

“We got reports that a speeding lorry had rolled, killing a couple. Their three-year-old daughter sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Migori County Referral Hospital,” the administrator said, urging road users to remain vigilant.

The bodies were moved to Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Elsewhere, an unidentified woman died on the spot after she was run over by a speeding vehicle in Awendo town.

The woman was crossing the busy highway during the afternoon accident. Her body was taken to Rapcom Hospital mortuary.

There has been an outcry over rising cases of road accidents occasioned by the ongoing construction of the highway that connects Kenya and Tanzania.

In December last year, angry residents of Uriri Sub County pelted a Chinese tipper with stones after it knocked a high school teacher who was on a motorbike.

The irate mob was about to set the tipper ablaze when traffic police officers from Uriri and Migori police stations intervened.