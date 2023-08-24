Cholera kills five in Migori

The cholera outbreak in Migori County has led to five deaths in two days since it was first reported, with the latest victim being a two-year-old child.

Health officials are on high alert to contain the spread of the bacterial disease even as a total of eight people are currently admitted in hospital for treatment.

Migori CEC for Health Julius Nyerere on Wednesday said, “This morning we lost a two year old child from Kianja. This brings the number of those who have died of cholera to five," said Mr Nyerere.

Also read: Two die as cholera outbreak hits Kisumu

According to Mr Nyerere, the first case was reported from gold mines and slums near Migori town.

"We suspect that the germs must have come from a contaminated water source. We also believe that compromised hygiene could be behind the outbreak," he said.

The County Health Department has asked residents to treat or boil all water for drinking, observe proper use of toilets and maintain hygiene.

In an attempt to curb further spread of the disease, the county government has put hotels, restaurants and food vendors on notice.

Cholera is a highly contagious bacterial disease that causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration, and in severe cases it can cause death. The bacteria is spread through contaminated food and water.