Sugarcane farmers face heavy losses as millers renege on deal

Sugarcane tractor

A tractor ferries sugarcane along Kisii – Migori Highway. Farmers from Migori and Homa Bay have accused millers of outsourcing cane from other counties.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The cane farmers have now threatened to move to court to compel the millers to harvest the crop.
  • Farmers have accused the county government of failing to repair roads despite collecting transport levy from them.

Sugarcane farmers in Migori and Homa Bay counties are staring at possible losses over failure by millers to honour a purchase agreement that would ensure their crop is harvested first.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Bear with us on Mombasa Road, CS implores city residents

  2. City Hall unveils plan to help vulnerable groups

  3. 10 drivers of miraa vehicles arrested

  4. Jomvu land owners sue over forceful relocation

  5. Cane farmers want millers compelled to harvest their crop

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.