Bar manager attacked by revellers over a waitress

Police in Migori are hunting down three people who allegedly attacked and injured a bar manager following a brawl over a female attendant.

Reports from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) indicate that the machete-wielding revellers attacked Oscar Omondi, 28, after he restrained them from leaving with the attendant.

The three men pounced on Mr Omondi as he was closing the bar, the DCI said. They didn’t take kindly to his decision to prevent them leaving with a newly hired waitress.

The incident occurred at the Azimio bar in Kalangi centre, Nyatike sub-county.

“He was attacked by three machete wielding revellers after he raised his concerns [to the patrons], who were determined to [leave] with the new barmaid,” the report said.

The manager, the DCI said, was worried about the high number of waitresses who had left his bar with revellers and “was determined not to let the current one go”.

Drinking spree

Unknown to him, the three revelers, who had been on a drinking spree for most of the afternoon, were armed with machetes, knives and other crude weapons.

“They had patronized the bar for the better part of the evening and would occasionally steal glances at the 22-year-old voluptuous damsel as she swaggered from one table to the other serving thirsty revellers,” the DCI noted.

Despite finishing their drinks an hour earlier, the trio failed to leave the bar at the closing hour and turned against the manager, who insisted that he wanted to close the premises.

“They were unaware that the bar manager had taken note of their eye movements following the babe around and the witty remarks that would follow,” said DCI.

Towards midnight, the three engaged the bar manager in a brawl, attacking him with machetes and leaving him with serious injuries.

They later broke into the bar and made away with an unspecified amount of money and drinks.

Migori County Police Commander Mark Wanjala said a manhunt had been launched for the suspects, who are regular customers of the drinking joint.

“We have established that they are well-known revellers who frequent the pub. We have launched investigations into the incident and will soon [zero in] on the suspects,” Mr Wanjala said.