300 families left homeless after floods engulf Nyatike

Hundreds of people left homeless after floods engulfed Nyatike sub-county. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Over 300 families displaced by floods in Nyatike sub-county have appealed for help from the national government.

