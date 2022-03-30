24-year-old scores 415, seeks help to pursue career in medicine

For 24-year-old Paul Wasonga, who scored 415 in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam after his fourth attempt, secondary school education has, until now, remained a mirage.

But Wasonga has never given up on his dream of becoming a doctor, despite the predicament he has faced over the past decade.

“My mother passed on when I was two months old. A year later, I lost my dad. I feel I’m a victim of nature, but that has not dimmed my resolve to pursue my future. I’m a firm believer in hard work,” he told Nation at his one-room house, a few metres from Onyalo Primary School where he sat the exam. Teachers pay his rent.

Wasonga sat his first KCPE exam at Kangeso Primary in Rongo in 2012, scoring 306. At the time, he was living with his aunt, whose income was so little, she couldn’t pay his high school fees.

He didn’t join Form One and soon left to fend for himself, though clinging to the hope of joining secondary school someday.

“My journey has been quite long,” he says.

He resorted to menial jobs for three years, before he resumed learning at Rodi Primary School in Homa Bay in 2015, hoping to get enough marks to enable him to join Starehe Boys, which enrols the needy. He scored 378 but was not selected to join the school.

And having no one to cater for his needs in any other secondary school, he returned to manual labour, joining a group of youths who were making bricks.

Fruits of resilience

“Despite working on construction and brick-making sites, what inspired me was the need to further my education. I’ve for long wanted to be a doctor.”

In 2018, he made a third stab and scored 388. He had no one to come to his rescue yet again but never lost hope. He enrolled at Onyalo where he took his 2021 test. This time he is hoping that luck will be on his side.

Onyalo headteacher Dedan Odhiambo described Wasonga as disciplined and focused.

“We took him in knowing he had nowhere to turn to. As teachers, we contributed Sh100 monthly to pay his house rent. He hasn’t disappointed us,” he said.

“I’m sure he will one day reap the fruits of his resilience.”

Mr Odhiambo appealed to well-wishers to help Wasonga pursue his dream. Wasonga is optimistic about securing a slot at a national school.

His main worry, however, remains lack of fees, which could, yet again, defer his dream.